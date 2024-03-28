MEA hopeful of early release of Indians tricked into Russia

March 28, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Indian government has been in touch with the Russian authorities for the early release of Indians stuck in Russia after being duped into fighting against Ukraine, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said on Thursday.

“As I said earlier, we have been pressing hard for their discharge as early as possible. Two people from the country died in connection with the violence, and their mortal remains were brought back to the country,” he said.

Three people from Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram were tricked into joining the Russian army by fraudulent travel agents after promising security jobs in Russia. One of them was injured in the fight against the Ukrainian army. Two Keralites were contacted by the Indian Embassy officials and are awaiting clearance to fly back to Kerala.

