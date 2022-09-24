MDMA worth ₹2 crore seized in train

Narcotic in a bag found abandoned in general compartment

In a joint combing operation by the Excise department and the Railway Police Force, MDMA worth around ₹2 crore was seized from the Kannur railway station on Saturday. The team seized 678 grams of the drug from the Yeshwanthpur-Kannur Express. The substance was in a bag that was found abandoned in the general compartment. No one has been arrested.