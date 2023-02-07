ADVERTISEMENT

MDMA seized, youth arrested

February 07, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Vattiyurkavu police have arrested a 29-year-old youth with 2 g of MDMA. The accused was identified as Arun Kumar of Peyad. Arun was under police surveillance following a tip-off received by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Narcotic Cell) Suresh Kumar. When he reached Manjadimukku at Vattiyurkavu with the MDMA for sale, the Vattiyurkavu police and a SAGOC (Special action group against organised crime) team arrested the accused and seized the MDMA. The police said further investigation would be conducted into his drug deals and identify his accomplices. Vattiyurkavu Station House officer Ajesh and SAGOC team sub-inspector Sabu led the police team that arrested the accused.

