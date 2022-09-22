MDMA seized, two arrested in Wayanad

The Hindu Bureau
September 22, 2022 20:17 IST

The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) arrested two youths and seized 12 grams of MDMA and 23 grams of cannabis from them at Janamaithri Junction here on Thursday.

The arrested are P.K. Muhammed Fazis alias Abu, 23, of Puthuppadi and P.K. Anoop, 36, of Thamarassery in Kozhikode district.

The duo was arrested on the basis of a tip-off received by District Police Chief R. Anand while they were transporting the drugs in a car to Kozhikode, police sources said.

DANSAF officials also seized the car.

The two were arrested under various Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act, the police said.

