MDMA seized in special Excise dept. drive, youth held

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 19, 2022 00:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a special drive by the Excise department, a 23-year-old youth was arrested and 11.62 gm of MDMA that was being smuggled in a car seized on Tuesday.

The arrested youth was identified as Anandu Mohan, aka Chanthu, of Venganoor.

On a tip-off from Excise Intelligence Preventive Officer K. Shaju, Thiruvananthapuram Excise Enforcement and Anti-narcotic Special Squad circle inspector B.L. Shibu and his team arrested Anandu who was smuggling the MDMA from Bengaluru in a car for sale at Pullannimukku, Venganoor.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Anandu was produced in the Neyyattinkara court and remanded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app