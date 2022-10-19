MDMA seized in special Excise dept. drive, youth held

In a special drive by the Excise department, a 23-year-old youth was arrested and 11.62 gm of MDMA that was being smuggled in a car seized on Tuesday.

The arrested youth was identified as Anandu Mohan, aka Chanthu, of Venganoor.

On a tip-off from Excise Intelligence Preventive Officer K. Shaju, Thiruvananthapuram Excise Enforcement and Anti-narcotic Special Squad circle inspector B.L. Shibu and his team arrested Anandu who was smuggling the MDMA from Bengaluru in a car for sale at Pullannimukku, Venganoor.

Anandu was produced in the Neyyattinkara court and remanded.