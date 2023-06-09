HamberMenu
MDMA seized in raids at coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram district

Three men have been arrested in connection with the seizures

June 09, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Excise officials seized 259.75 g of MDMA during inspections carried out in the coastal areas if the district on Thursday. Three men have been arrested in connection with the seizures.

Tonin Tomy, a native of Angamaly, was arrested with 250.94 g of MDMA in his possession at Puthiyathura. Tomin is wanted in nine criminal cases, including a case registered by the Mattancherry police pertaining to the seizure of 493 g of MDMA.

B.L. Shibu, Circle Inspector, Excise Enforcement and Anti-narcotic Special Squad, said the accused has links with drug rackets based in Delhi and abroad.

Excise inspections also led to the seizure of 3.23 g of MDMA from a car at Chovvara. Sajan, 32, was arrested in connection with this incident. Excise officials also arrested Ebin Eugene, 26, with 5.58 g of MDMA from Azhimala.

