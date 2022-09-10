MDMA seized in Kasaragod; one arrested

Staff Reporter KASARAGOD
September 10, 2022 00:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police seized 23.46 grams of MDMA worth over ₹3 lakh from a vehicle that met with an accident at Cheruvathur on Friday.

Iddhin Kunhi of Kumbala in Kasaragod, who was driving the vehicle, has been arrested. The speeding vehicle collided with another vehicle on the national highway at Koval near Cheruvathur. The police action followed a tip-off.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police said Kunhi had many cases against him in Bengaluru. The money reportedly obtained from the sale of drugs was also seized from him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app