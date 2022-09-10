MDMA seized in Kasaragod; one arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

The police seized 23.46 grams of MDMA worth over ₹3 lakh from a vehicle that met with an accident at Cheruvathur on Friday.

Iddhin Kunhi of Kumbala in Kasaragod, who was driving the vehicle, has been arrested. The speeding vehicle collided with another vehicle on the national highway at Koval near Cheruvathur. The police action followed a tip-off.

The police said Kunhi had many cases against him in Bengaluru. The money reportedly obtained from the sale of drugs was also seized from him.