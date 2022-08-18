MDMA seized from youth in Alappuzha

Accused bought drugs from outside State: police

Staff Reporter ALAPPUZHA
August 18, 2022 21:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old youth and seized 13 g of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, from him at Haripad in Alappuzha. The arrested was identified as Praveen Prabhakar, alias Kochupuli, of Pallikkal, Kattanam.

He was taken into custody from the KSRTC bus station in a joint operation carried out by the Haripad police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force.

The police said the accused had bought the drugs from outside the State. He was planning to sell the contraband to some people in Kayamkulam and Vallikunnam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app