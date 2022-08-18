MDMA seized from youth in Alappuzha

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old youth and seized 13 g of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, from him at Haripad in Alappuzha. The arrested was identified as Praveen Prabhakar, alias Kochupuli, of Pallikkal, Kattanam.

He was taken into custody from the KSRTC bus station in a joint operation carried out by the Haripad police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force.

The police said the accused had bought the drugs from outside the State. He was planning to sell the contraband to some people in Kayamkulam and Vallikunnam.