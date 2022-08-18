MDMA seized from youth in Alappuzha
Accused bought drugs from outside State: police
The police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old youth and seized 13 g of MDMA, a psychotropic drug, from him at Haripad in Alappuzha. The arrested was identified as Praveen Prabhakar, alias Kochupuli, of Pallikkal, Kattanam.
He was taken into custody from the KSRTC bus station in a joint operation carried out by the Haripad police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force.
The police said the accused had bought the drugs from outside the State. He was planning to sell the contraband to some people in Kayamkulam and Vallikunnam.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.