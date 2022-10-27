MDMA seized from Kaipamangalam 

Thrissur In the second drug bust in a week at Kaipamangalam, the police seized two youths with 5.5. g of MDMA.

Joel of Edavilangu and Salih of Methala were nabbed during a search conducted by the police on the Arattukadavu beach and Thadi Valavu at Kaipamangalam on Thursday. The police seized the motorbike they were riding. They are searching for the source of the drug and customers.

Five days ago, the police recovered a list of around 250 student customers from two drug peddlers from Kaipamangalam, who were taken into custody with 15.2 g of MDMA. The police have intensified raids for drugs in the area.