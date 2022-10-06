MDMA, LSD stamps worth ₹6 lakh seized in Kannur, one arrested

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 06, 2022 19:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a special drive by the Excise department, a 29-year-old man was arrested with banned substances, including MDMA and LSD stamps, worth ₹6 lakh from Thottada in Kannur on Thursday.

K. Mohammed Shanil of Pathayamkunnu in Kotayampoyyil was arrested by a team led by Excise Inspector Sinu Koyilath. He was found carrying 191 LSD stamps and MDMA in a car during a checking at Thottada.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Excise personnel said Mohammed had been supplying banned substances in various parts of Kannur. He used to receive them through courier. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app