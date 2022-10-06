MDMA, LSD stamps worth ₹6 lakh seized in Kannur, one arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

In a special drive by the Excise department, a 29-year-old man was arrested with banned substances, including MDMA and LSD stamps, worth ₹6 lakh from Thottada in Kannur on Thursday.

K. Mohammed Shanil of Pathayamkunnu in Kotayampoyyil was arrested by a team led by Excise Inspector Sinu Koyilath. He was found carrying 191 LSD stamps and MDMA in a car during a checking at Thottada.

Excise personnel said Mohammed had been supplying banned substances in various parts of Kannur. He used to receive them through courier. He was remanded in judicial custody.