MDMA, ganja, illegal spirit seized in Kannur

June 21, 2023 04:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST - KANNUR

Three persons were arrested and banned narcotic substances including MDMA, ganja, and 924 litres of spirit, were seized during checks by the Town police in Kannur on Tuesday. The checks were conducted on the orders of District Police Chief Ajit Kumar.

The police arrested P. Arun, 27, V. Ajinas, and K. Shalin, 30, after they were found with 4.26 grams of MDMA and 3.07 grams of ganja which was allegedly brought for sale at Yogasala Road in Kannur. Cases were registered under the NDPS and Abkari Acts.

The police also seized 924 litres of spirit stored in 28 cans in a car near Sreepuram School at Pallikkunnu. The police are on the lookout for the driver of the car.

Kannur Town police sub inspectors C.H. Naseeba, Harish, and A.S. Mahijan, assistant sub inspectors Ajayan and Ranith, senior civil police officer Mithun, and civil police officers Nazar, Rameez, Melwin, Shrijesh, Rajeelraj, Binu, Rahul, and Anoop were part of the team.