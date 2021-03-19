MCL graft case: court quashes govt. order

Thrissur

19 March 2021 01:01 IST

Three ex-officials will now stand trial

The Thrissur Vigilance court on Thursday revoked a government order that dropped the names of three former officials from the list of the accused in the Malabar Cements Limited (MCL) bribery case. Now all the three, including former Chief Secretary John Mathai, should face trial.

The government, by a special order in 2011, had dropped the names of Mr. Mathai and former managing directors of the company Padmakumar Nair and N. Krishnakumar from the list of accused.

According to the chargesheet, there were three cases of corruption in the purchase of raw materials for cement production, causing huge loss to the company.

Death and controversy

The death of Saseendran, the then company secretary of Malabar Cements, on January 24, 2011 along with his sons, aged 10 and 8, had created a controversy.

They were found dead inside their house at Kurudikad.

The relatives alleged that the three were murdered as Saseendran had objected to corrupt practices in the company.

Ten years later, the corruption case and the investigation into their deaths are still pending.