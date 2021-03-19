MCL graft case: court quashes govt. order

The Thrissur Vigilance court on Thursday revoked a government order that dropped the names of three former officials from the list of the accused in the Malabar Cements Limited (MCL) bribery case. Now all the three, including former Chief Secretary John Mathai, should face trial.
The government, by a special order in 2011, had dropped the names of Mr. Mathai and former managing directors of the company Padmakumar Nair and N. Krishnakumar from the list of accused.
According to the chargesheet, there were three cases of corruption in the purchase of raw materials for cement production, causing huge loss to the company.
Death and controversy
The death of Saseendran, the then company secretary of Malabar Cements, on January 24, 2011 along with his sons, aged 10 and 8, had created a controversy.
They were found dead inside their house at Kurudikad.
The relatives alleged that the three were murdered as Saseendran had objected to corrupt practices in the company.
Ten years later, the corruption case and the investigation into their deaths are still pending.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath