MCJ fraternity demand new-gen courses

Miffed at being allegedly ignored by the government-constituted expert panel entrusted with recommending new-generation courses, the Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ) academic fraternity has demanded the inclusion of relevant programmes in the discipline that are especially in tune with the post-COVID-19 scenario.

The six-member committee chaired by Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas recently proposed numerous courses that are considered necessary in the changing job landscape.

However, around 50 academicians, including former and serving heads of the MCJ departments in State universities, have expressed displeasure over the neglect shown towards tapping the potential of the MCJ course while suggesting new courses.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the teachers highlighted the dearth of opportunities that existed in pursuing higher education in the field in the State. While around 5,500 students in 90 higher secondary schools have opted MCJ as their main subject of study, the inadequate number of UG and PG seats particularly in government and aided colleges compel many to flock to other States.

They say the discipline offered excellent chances for linkage with other study areas, thereby enabling them to utilise emerging opportunities in the global scenario. Besides, the COVID-19 pandemic has opened up opportunities in the field.

While conventional modes such as print and television may converge into online platforms, the scenario could create opportunities for trained content providers.

The academicians have proposed the introduction of BA Honors in Mass Communication, three-triple main programmes, specialisation in areas such as online, financial, business, entrepreneurial journalism, media management, and risk communication during the fourth year of degree programmes, optional minor through electives in conventional programmes, incorporating research as a major component of MCJ courses, new programmes in innovative areas such as digital journalism, and integrated postgraduate programmes.