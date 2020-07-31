MCI inspection of Konni MCH may be delayed

A view of the Government Medical College Hospital complex at Perinjottackal near Konni.

PATHANAMTHITTA

31 July 2020 22:45 IST

Outpatient wing in hospital to start functioning in two weeks

Whether the Government Medical College Hospital coming up in Konni will offer MBBS course this year will depend on the schedule of its mandatory inspection by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Sciences Mohanan Kunnummal told The Hindu that the MCI was yet to give a date for the inspection. Considering the pandemic crisis and mobility issues, the inspection was unlikely in the coming months, he said.

Once it receives the MCI approval, the State’s 33rd medical college coming up at Perinjottackal in Konni is likely to be the first such facility to be launched in the post-COVID-19 times. It will be the 543rd medical college in India.

Advertising

Advertising

The government is preparing to open the outpatient (OP) wing of the medical college hospital in Konni in two weeks against the backdrop of the urgent requirement of healthcare facilities in the district. Initially, 15 doctors and 60 other staff would be deployed at the OP wing, sources said.

The hospital will cater to the healthcare needs of around 25 lakh people in Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki districts and the residents of Shencottah in Tamil Nadu, according to P.G.R. Pillai who was the special officer of the project. Dr. Pillai, known for his expertise in building up the State’s public health infrastructure has set up nine medical college hospitals in the State.

MCI norm

As per MCI guidelines, a 300-bed hospital should first start functioning at a medical college hospital before an MBBS course for 50 students can be launched there.

HLL Infratech Services Ltd. was the architect and consultant for the medical college complex. Bengaluru-based Nagarjuna Construction Company had undertaken the construction work.

Widening of the road linking Perinjottackal with the taluk headquarters of Konni to facilitate four-lane traffic is progressing.