MCHs asked to complete security audit in five days

May 20, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The security audit of government medical college hospitals (MCHs) in the State should be completed within five days, Health Minister Veena George has directed the Director of Medical Education.

Gap analysis of the existing security arrangements should be done at all MCHs and security alarm installed at all the institutions in 15 days. Installing public address systems in the MCHs should also be completed on a priority basis.

All additional measures to enhance the security of health-care workers should be taken care of, it was decided at a meeting here to discuss the measures needed to be taken in the MCHs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The efficiency of those appointed as security staff should be ensured. Briefing rooms for giving out the details of patients to family members waiting outside should be readied at all institutions. Crowding in hospitals should be avoided and while two persons may be allowed in with a patient in the emergency departments, only one companion may be allowed for every patient in inpatient wards.

One phone number assigned to hospital security systems should be displayed in hospital and shared with all staff. Maintaining a cordial environment in hospitals is important, along with patient-friendly systems.

It was suggested that a single-point entry and exit be maintained in hospitals as part of the security arrangements. Walkie-talkie systems will be provided to security officials. Corridors should be well lit and security officers should patrol the hospital premises.

The efficiency of the hospital security systems should be put to test through mock drills, it was decided.

Secretary of Medical Education Rathan Kelkar, Director of Medical Education Thomas Mathew and the Principals and Superintendents of all medical colleges participated in the meeting.