MCH withdraws order increasing ICU, ventilator rates

September 26, 2023 06:29 am | Updated 06:29 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram, which issued orders revising the daily rates for ICU admissions and ventilator use, has been forced to withdraw the order following the intervention of the Health Minister.

On Monday, it was reported in the media that the hospital development society had decided to hike the daily usage charges for ventilator for all category of ration cards, except the yellow card holders.

However, by evening, a press release issued by the office of the Health Minister said that the government had not decided to hike ICU or ventilator charges and that the old rates would prevail.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was followed by a statement by the MCH Superintendent that the revised rates would be withdrawn.

MCH Superintendent, A. Nizaruddin, said that the ICU/ventilator services would be free for all except APL ration card holders.

Since ICU/ventilator charges are included in the various treatment packages being implemented in MCH, additional levies would be avoided, the statement issued by the Superintendent said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT