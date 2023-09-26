ADVERTISEMENT

MCH withdraws order increasing ICU, ventilator rates

September 26, 2023 06:29 am | Updated 06:29 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A communication from the office of the Health Minister says the old rates will prevail

The Hindu Bureau

On Monday, it was reported in the media that the hospital development society had decided to hike the daily usage charges for ventilator for all category of ration cards, except the yellow card holders. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram, which issued orders revising the daily rates for ICU admissions and ventilator use, has been forced to withdraw the order following the intervention of the Health Minister.

On Monday, it was reported in the media that the hospital development society had decided to hike the daily usage charges for ventilator for all category of ration cards, except the yellow card holders.

However, by evening, a press release issued by the office of the Health Minister said that the government had not decided to hike ICU or ventilator charges and that the old rates would prevail.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This was followed by a statement by the MCH Superintendent that the revised rates would be withdrawn.

MCH Superintendent, A. Nizaruddin, said that the ICU/ventilator services would be free for all except APL ration card holders.

Since ICU/ventilator charges are included in the various treatment packages being implemented in MCH, additional levies would be avoided, the statement issued by the Superintendent said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US