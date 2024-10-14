ADVERTISEMENT

MCH staff stage protest over delayed salaries

Published - October 14, 2024 10:40 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Employees of the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) staged a sit-in protesting against the alleged non-payment of salaries for September. The strike led by the NGO union demanded immediate steps to address the issue.

It is learnt that the State government had allocated ₹52 crore in the Budget for employee salaries, but only ₹23 crore has been disbursed so far. Though the medical college Principal in-charge had applied for the necessary funds two months ago, no action had been taken to release them, the union alleged. It also attributed the delay in payment of salaries to bureaucratic negligence.

The protesters demanded the release of benefits dating back to 2018, reinstatement of dearness allowance, and salary revision.

