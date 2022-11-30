MCH security to be enhanced; only one bystander to be allowed

November 30, 2022 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST

Health Minister Veena George calls a meeting of the police, Medical Education department officials, and postgraduate resident doctors; special focus to be given to law and order issues

The Hindu Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of enhancing the security inside Government Medical College Hospitals, only one person will be allowed henceforth for every patient in the ICU or ward as companion/help, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George has said.

Patients who needed additional care might be allowed one more companion/help strictly on the direction of the treating doctor, she said on Tuesday. He/she would be issued a special pass for entry inside the hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The visiting hours in the MCH would be restricted to two hours, between 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m.

The phone numbers of the police personnel in the police aid posts inside MCHs and that of the security chief would be provided to all hospital employees. Alarm facility would also be activated inside the hospital, the statement said.

The said decisions were taken at a meeting of the police, Medical Education department officials, and postgraduate resident doctors, called by Ms. George.

Steps would be taken to create a police outpost at the Thiruvananthapuram MCH so that all law and order issues inside the MCH and medicolegal issues could be tackled immediately.

A briefing room would be set up in the MCHs for counselling the families on issues related to patients. Mock drills would be held soon inside the MCHs on how law and order emergencies could be handled.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Asha Thomas, DIG Nishanthini, Director of Medical Education Thomas Mathew, among others, were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US