MCH security to be enhanced; only one bystander to be allowed

November 30, 2022 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST

As part of enhancing the security inside Government Medical College Hospitals, only one person will be allowed henceforth for every patient in the ICU or ward as companion/help, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George has said.

Patients who needed additional care might be allowed one more companion/help strictly on the direction of the treating doctor, she said on Tuesday. He/she would be issued a special pass for entry inside the hospital.

The visiting hours in the MCH would be restricted to two hours, between 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m.

The phone numbers of the police personnel in the police aid posts inside MCHs and that of the security chief would be provided to all hospital employees. Alarm facility would also be activated inside the hospital, the statement said.

The said decisions were taken at a meeting of the police, Medical Education department officials, and postgraduate resident doctors, called by Ms. George.

Steps would be taken to create a police outpost at the Thiruvananthapuram MCH so that all law and order issues inside the MCH and medicolegal issues could be tackled immediately.

A briefing room would be set up in the MCHs for counselling the families on issues related to patients. Mock drills would be held soon inside the MCHs on how law and order emergencies could be handled.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Asha Thomas, DIG Nishanthini, Director of Medical Education Thomas Mathew, among others, were present.