MCH readied for liver transplant

Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) is now fully ready for performing liver transplant surgery, a statement issued by the office of Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said.

The preparations that were made in the last two months were detailed by the transplant team at the MCH at a high-level meeting called by the Health Minister.

Though all three government MCHs in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, and Kozhikode, had been asked to initiate steps in preparation for liver transplant surgeries, it was Kottayam MCH which went ahead with the surgery first.

A committee set up for improving service delivery in hospitals took up the lead to make liver transplant surgeries a reality and formulated an action plan for the same.

According to the action plan, all arrangements for performing liver transplant surgeries in Thiruvananthapuram were expedited. The operation theatre was arranged as per protocol, with donor and recipient ICUs. The licence for performing liver transplant surgery has been secured. At present, hospital employees are getting trained and more HR would be deployed, the Minister said.

Those who were present at the meeting included Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Asha Thomas, Joint Director of Medical Education Thomas Mathew, Thiruvananthapuram MCH Principal Sara Verghese, Superintendent A. Nizaruddin, Head of Surgical Gastroenterology Ramesh Rajan, executive director of State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation Noble Gracious, among others.