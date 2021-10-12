MCH master plan work delayed: Minister

Roads, flyover and parking lot should have been completed by Aug. 2020: Kadakampally

The first phase of the master plan for Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) is expected to be completed by March 2022, as has been finalised in the last round of discussions with the implementing agencies, Health Minister Veena George said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a calling attention motion by Kadakampally Surendran on the interminable delays in the implementation of various phases of the master plan for the MCH, she said that the project has indeed been delayed and that the SPV responsible for the project, Inkel Ltd., has been warned of stringent measures if the work on the master plan is not hastened.

Mr. Surendran said that the ₹717.29 crore master plan for the infrastructural development of MCH in four phases had been given administrative sanction in March 2018. The first phase of the project, estimated at ₹58.37 crore, which involved essentially the development of roads to MCH, a flyover bridge and a multi-level parking facility for MCH, should have been completed in August 2020. He said that it was solely the inefficiency of INKEL which resulted in the delay and urged the Minister to take up the time-bound completion of the master plan.

Ms. George said that 90% of the roadworks and 60% of the work on the flyover had been completed, while the tender processes for the construction of the multi-level parking lot was yet to be called.

She said that to ensure the time-bound completion of the master plan, a nodal officer in charge of implementation and a special officer for the completion of all KIIFB projects under the Health Department had been appointed.

The second phase of the master plan, estimated at ₹194.32 crore, which involved the construction of a theatre and surgical ward block, a paediatric block for SAT hospital and a Medical Lab Technology block, would be completed in two years’ time, Ms. George added.

She said that INKEL had been told strictly to stick to the time-frame and complete the master plan