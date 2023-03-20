ADVERTISEMENT

MCH gets high-end equipment to probe lungs for nodes, cancer

March 20, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The government has sanctioned ₹1.09 crore for setting up linear and radial endobronchial ultrasound machines (Linear and Radial EBUS) at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital (MCH).

The machines will help in the improved diagnosis of malignant mediastinal lesions and pulmonary nodes and staging of non-small cell lung cancer. They are being set up in the Pulmonary Medicine department.

These machines are already in place at the Kozhikode MCH also.

In a statement here, Health Minister Veena George claimed that efforts were on to start the Superspeciality DM course in Pulmonary Medicine.

