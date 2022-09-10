MCH attack: police to seek custody of accused

They had been remanded in judicial custody after their surrender

The police will move the court on Tuesday to secure the custody of five persons who were recently remanded in judicial custody in connection with the assault on three security personnel and a journalist at the entrance of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

According to police sources, the accused will be taken to the crime spot for gathering more evidence, apart from holding an identification parade.

The arrested are K. Arun, M.K. Ashin, Mohammed Shabeer, K. Rajesh, and Madathil Sajin. They had surrendered at the Nadakkavu police station. The first three accused are DYFI leaders. A few more suspects, who are reportedly CPI(M) activists, are still at large.

According to the medical college sources, the condition of one of the security guards, who sustained grave injuries in the attack, is yet to improve.

Based on their complaint, the police had charged the accused under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code, apart from invoking other Sections under the Kerala Health Care Service Persons and Health Care Service Institutions (Prevention of violence and damage to property) Act - 2012.

The victims’ demand to invoke other applicable Sections under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act too will be considered.

It was on August 31 that the security personnel and the journalist were assaulted. The security guards were beaten up as they had declined to facilitate the entry of a DYFI leader to the hospital without having the visitor’s pass. The gang turned aggressive on the journalist when he tried to capture the incident on his mobile camera.