MCH attack: bail petition of suspects to be considered today

Staff Reporter September 05, 2022 21:20 IST

Staff Reporter September 05, 2022 21:20 IST

They have been at large after the incident

They have been at large after the incident

The Kozhikode Sessions Court is likely to pronounce its order on Tuesday on the anticipatory bail plea of seven persons accused of attacking three security personnel and a media person at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on August 31. It was on Saturday that the suspects- K. Arun, K.M. Rajesh, Ashwin, Sajin, Nikhil Soman, Jithin Lal, and Mohammed Basheer moved the court with the petition. Mr. Arun, district joint secretary of DYFI, is the prime accused in the case. Cases had been registered against them under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.



Our code of editorial values