MCH attack: activists accuse police of not invoking SC/ST Act

An attempt to facilitate bail for accused, they say

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
September 17, 2022 20:17 IST

The Kerala Pattika Jathi Pattika Varga Samrakshana Samiti has accused the police of not charging relevant Sections under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against those involved in the alleged attack on security guards at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The Samiti leaders said here on Saturday that the police had cold-shouldered their request for action even after submitting multiple rounds of petitions. Though V. Raveendran, one of the three injured guards belonged to the ST community, he was denied justice without invoking the act, they said.

Satheesh Parannur, the patron of the Samiti who visited Mr. Raveendran on Saturday, said the injured would be able to claim treatment aid from the government only with the invoking of the SC/ST Act. “Weaker Sections are charged against the arrested with a clear intention to help them secure bail,” he alleged. 

