MCC alumni meet
Kozhikode
A reunion of the 1962 batch of students of the Malabar Christian College will take place at Hotel East Avenue at Nadakavu, Kozhikode, on May 22. Interested alumni may contact K. Vijayaraghavan on 9949096496 for details, press release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.