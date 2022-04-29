MCA, MTech supplementary results out
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has declared the results of the second-semester MCA supplementary examinations and fourth-semester MTech supplementary examinations conducted by the Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur clusters. The deadline for submitting applications for copies of the MCA answer scripts is May 4.
BArch results
The results of the eighth-semester BArch regular and supplementary examinations have also been published. The deadline for applying for revaluation or copies of the answer scripts is May 7. Further details can be obtained from www.ktu.edu.in.
