M.C. Josephine dies of cardiac arrest in Kannur

Former chairperson of Kerala Women’s Commission was attending the CPI(M) party congress when she collapsed

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Central Committee member and former chairperson of the Kerala Women’s Commission M.C. Josephine died of cardiac arrest at AKG hospital in Kannur around 10.30 a.m. on Sunday. She was 74.

Ms. Josephine, who arrived in Kannur to attend the party congress, suffered a heart attack at the conference venue. She was immediately shifted to the hospital.

Hospital sources said she was put on ventilator. As her condition was critical, angioplasty could not be performed on her. She was responding to treatment till Sunday morning. However, by 10 a.m. she suffered another heart attack. She had post-COVID problems too.

Funeral today

CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan said the body would be taken to her home at Angamaly, where the last rites would be performed on Monday.

In his condolences message, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said her demise was a great loss to the progressive movement and women’s movement in Kerala. “She left her mark on all areas she was involved in and took an uncompromising stand for the rights of women and workers,” he said.