MBS Youth Choir to celebrate anniversary on Aug. 6

August 02, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The MBS Youth Choir will celebrate its 35th anniversary on August 6 with a performance of unique songs in the Indian choral music genre by 35 singers on stage.

The MBS Youth Choir was formed to remember south Indian composer M.B. Srinivasan by his friend Sarmaji in 1988.

The choir continues to attract singers with an affinity for singing together songs in Indian languages. The songs carry the message of peace, secularism, national integration, environment protection, and human rights. The choir has been engaging with students in association with the Education department, Social Justice department, and so on, and has launched innovative projects such as ‘Music for education,’ ‘Healing touch of music’ and so on.

The 35th anniversary programme on Sunday will be inaugurated by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil at Karthika Thirunal Theatre at 5 p.m.

The highlight of the event is presentation of the MBS award to sound recordist Tennyson..

Choral musical performances by the MBS Youth Choir and Children’s Choir will be presented on the occasion.