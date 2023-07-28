ADVERTISEMENT

MBBS, BDS allotment first phase begins

July 28, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has commenced the first phase allotment to MBBS and BDS courses for the year 2023. Candidates who are included on the State medical rank list can submit options to be considered for the allotment.

Options can be registered on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in until 10 a.m. on July 31. The provisional and final allotments will be published on August 2 and 3 respectively.

The CEE also published the final category list of candidates who are eligible for different category, community and fee reservations for admission to medical and medical allied courses. The list has been published on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While the NRI category list will be published later, the inclusion of a candidate in sports quota category list will be strictly provisional and will be subject to a final orders from the Kerala High Court, a press release stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US