MBBS, BDS allotment first phase begins

July 28, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has commenced the first phase allotment to MBBS and BDS courses for the year 2023. Candidates who are included on the State medical rank list can submit options to be considered for the allotment.

Options can be registered on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in until 10 a.m. on July 31. The provisional and final allotments will be published on August 2 and 3 respectively.

The CEE also published the final category list of candidates who are eligible for different category, community and fee reservations for admission to medical and medical allied courses. The list has been published on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

While the NRI category list will be published later, the inclusion of a candidate in sports quota category list will be strictly provisional and will be subject to a final orders from the Kerala High Court, a press release stated.

