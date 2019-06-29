MBBS admission runs into rough weather

Admissions to MBBS seats in the State have run into trouble with the managements of private medical colleges questioning the government’s move to go ahead with the process despite the uncertainty over the fee structure.

The government had recently managed to ensure passage of the Kerala Medical Education (Regulation and Control of Admission to Private Medical Education Institutions) Amendment Bill, 2019 in the Assembly.

Amendment

The amendment is intended to replace the 10-member admission and fee regulatory committee with a six-member admission supervisory committee and a five-member fee regulatory committee.

While the government is yet to constitute the panels, it has decided to go ahead with the allotment process beforehand to ensure that the admission schedule is not disrupted.

Managements’ stance

The move has been stiffly opposed by the private college managements, which have claimed that the efforts are being undertaken hastily in contravention of a High Court order to the government to reconstitute the fee regulatory committee and review its decisions between 2016-17 and 2018-19. The government is yet to approve the prospectus submitted by the colleges.

The office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) on Friday published the category-wise list of candidates who applied for admission to medical and allied courses.

The lists of candidates eligible for communal reservation, special reservation, and persons with disability reservation have been published on www.cee-kerala.org and www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

Counselling schedule

The revision of the counselling schedule by the Directorate General of Health Services for the all-India quota of MBBS seats has come as a breather for the State authorities. The declaration of the first round of allotment list was postponed from June 27 to July 1 and the second allotment list from July 12 to 15.