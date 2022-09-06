M.B. Rajesh sworn in Minister

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 06, 2022 20:06 IST

M.B. Rajesh was sworn in Minister in the State Cabinet here on Tuesday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the former Speaker in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a ceremony held in Raj Bhavan.

Mr. Rajesh has been allocated the portfolios of Local Self Governments – Panchayats, Municipalities and Corporations, Rural Development, Town Planning, Regional Development Authorities and Excise. He will also be in charge of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration.

Besides Mr. Rajesh’s family members, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Ministers K. Radhakrishnan, K.N. Balagopal, V.N. Vasavan, G.R. Anil, J. Chinchurani, V. Sivankutty, K. Krishnankutty, P. Prasad, P.A. Mohamed Riyas, A.K. Saseendran, Antony Raju, Veena George, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, several MLAs, and CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Speaking to mediapersons after assuming charge, Mr. Rajesh said he had prepared himself for the transition from the legislature to the executive. He also pledged to delve deep into the issues pertaining to his portfolios.

On being asked to appraise his stint as Speaker, he said it was up to the Opposition legislators and the public to assess his performance. “The Opposition has not given me a negative mark. Besides, the common populace has been watching the proceedings (in the legislature) live,” he said.

