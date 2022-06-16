Mayyil SHO transferred to Coast police station for serving notice to Juma Masjid

The Hindu Bureau June 16, 2022 16:44 IST

He had issued a notice to the Juma Masjid warning action against speeches that violated communal harmony

The Mayyil police Station House Officer Biju Prakash, who issued a notice to the Juma Masjid warning action against speeches that violated communal harmony or incited communal hatred, has been transferred to Thalassery coastal police station. DGP Anil Kant, who had sought a report from the District police chief on the issue, had removed Mr. Prakash from his responsibility after the notice stirred controversy and went viral in the social media. Political and religious leaders also raised a strong objection against the notice and demanded action against the SHO. Soon after, the Chief Minister’s office also gave a statement clarifying that such a notice is completely unwarranted and contrary to the view of the Left Democratic Front government.



