Mayor’s letter row: Vigilance orders enquiry

VACB is expected to carry out enquiry also into alleged letter by Works Standing Committee Chairman D.R. Anil

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
November 11, 2022 19:58 IST

UDF activists hurl eggs at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation office demanding the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Friday ordered a preliminary enquiry into the letter allegedly written by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran to Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan asking him for a “priority list” of applicants for temporary posts in the health wing of the Corporation.

VACB director Manoj Abraham ordered the enquiry based on four complaints alleging backdoor appointments in the civic body.

The Vigilance is also expected to carry out an enquiry into the alleged letter by Works Standing Committee Chairman D.R. Anil. The Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Special Investigation Unit SP K.E. Baiju will head the investigation. The Crime Branch (CB) is also carrying out an investigation based on a complaint filed by Ms. Rajendran to trace the origins of the letter in her name. The Mayor has already given her statement to the CB.

Protests continue

Meanwhile, for the sixth consecutive day, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress continued vociferous protests inside and outside the Corporation office at Palayam demanding the Mayor’s resignation.

Speaking to press persons, Ms. Rajendran said she did not find any merit in the demands for resignation and that she is ready to face any investigation. She is considering legal action against Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather who had allegedly made personal remarks against her.

The CPI(M) State Secretariat has also reportedly thrown its weight behind the Mayor, with its assessment that there was no need for Ms. Rajendran to resign.

On Friday, the OBC Morcha also joined the BJP in the protest demanding the Mayor’s resignation. The police resorted to lathicharge and deployed water cannon to disperse the protesters who tried to scale police barricades.

Some of the OBC Morcha and BJP leaders who tried to enter the Corporation office were arrested and removed. BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, who is in charge of the party’s State affairs (Kerala Prabhari), met the BJP protesters.

