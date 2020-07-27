Mayor reviews clean-up of Amayizhanjan canal

Pre-monsoon cleaning in progress at Amayizhanjan canal at Pazhavangadi in Thiruvananthapuram.

Thiruvananthapuram

27 July 2020 23:33 IST

Corpn. has allocated ₹1-cr. for the cleaning activities

A team led by the Mayor K.Sreekumar on Monday assessed the clean-up activities being carried out in the Amayizhanjan canal. He said that the pre-monsoon cleaning ensured that low-lying areas near Thampanoor and East Fort were not flooded during the monsoon rains.

The first phase of removal of waste and sediments from the portion of the canal from Thampanoor Masjid to Pattoor has been completed. Barges and earth movers are being used to remove the waste accumulated in the canal. The damaged side walls are also being rebuilt in some areas.

The Corporation has allocated ₹1 crore for the cleaning activities.

The work on the portion from Pattoor to Kannammoola, at a cost of ₹2 crore, will be taken up soon, said the Mayor.