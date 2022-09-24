Mayor Beena Philip released The Milkman of India, written by K.V. Thomas, former head of the Malayalam department at Malabar Christian College, in Kozhikode on Saturday. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, received the book, which is a biography of Dr. Verghese Kurien, the man who introduced the concept of dairy cooperative societies and the pioneer of White Revolution in the country. R.S. Vinod Kumar, dairy manager (Milma) from Central Products Dairy, Naduvattom, was the guest of honour.
Mayor releases book on Verghese Kurien
