Mayor presents scholarships, best teacher award

June 18, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - Kozhikode

Mayor Beena Philip on Saturday presented the annual students’ scholarships and the best teacher award instituted by the Kozhikode-based Meenakshi Raghavan Nambiar Trust. Sindhu Gopinath of Chinmaya Vidyalaya won the best teacher award, which carries a cash prize of ₹50,000. There were 16 students from various city schools who received their educational scholarships and merit awards under the initiative. Former Kerala High Court judge R. Basant, Trust chairperson R. Jeswant and managing trustee Raghenth Basant were present at the event.

