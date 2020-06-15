Mayor opens drip irrigation facility

The city Corporation’s organic vegetable garden has now been equipped with a mobile drip irrigation facility, by which the watering of the plants can be controlled remotely using a mobile application and a sensor-operated system near the plants.

Mayor K.Sreekumar inaugurated the system at the Corporation office on Monday. The ‘Smart grow’ app was developed by Troncart Solutions, under the Kerala Startup Mission. The application allows the timing of watering the plants to be set for up to an entire year. The facility is more suited for working professionals who might not have time to spare to take care of the plants. Subsidy is being provided through Krishi Bhavans for the system.

The smart irrigation system, to water up to 180 plants costs ₹15,000. For more info contact - 7012505530, 9995781010