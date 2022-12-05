Mayor letter row: Minister to convene all party meeting today to sort out issue

December 05, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

One month after the controversy over Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran’s alleged letter to Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan asking him for a priority list of applicants for temporary posts in the health wing of the Corporation broke out, Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh has invited leaders of the protesting opposition parties for a discussion on the issue. The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Secretariat annexe on Monday evening.

Letters of invitation have reportedly been sent to the district heads of the major opposition parties, which are expected to send their representatives for the meeting. The conciliatory meeting, aimed at putting an end to the ongoing protests, is being held on a day on which the Assembly session is also set to begin. The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) is expected to raise the issue in the Assembly.

The Mayor has denied having directly or indirectly written such a letter and had portrayed the controversy as the latest episode in various attempts to defame her and tarnish her image. The Mayor was out of station on the day on which the letter was supposed to have been sent. Mr. Nagappan also maintained that he had not received such a letter. The Crime Branch had conducted a preliminary probe based on Ms.Rajendran’s complaint.

The Crime Branch’s report has reportedly recommended a detailed probe to ascertain whether the letter was fabricated. The preliminary investigation only focussed on collecting statements of persons connected to the issue. It did not go into checking the authenticity of the alleged letter, which can be taken up only through a detailed investigation. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) also carried out a preliminary enquiry based on four complaints alleging backdoor appointments in the civic body.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have been continuing vociferous protests inside and outside the Corporation office at Palayam demanding the Mayor’s resignation. On some days, the protests ended up causing difficulties to the common public as the protesters attempted to block all entry points to the Corporation office.