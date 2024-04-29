Mayor-KSRTC driver spat acquires political dimension

April 29, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The controversy surrounding an ongoing tiff between Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver acquired a political tinge on Monday.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] threw its weight behind Ms. Rajendran, who had submitted a complaint against Nemom native H.L. Yadhu, the driver, for alleged misbehaviour.

The incident had taken place late Saturday when the Mayor, her husband K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA, and some family members confronted Mr. Yadhu after accusing him of driving the bus recklessly.

Dismissing claims that Ms. Rajendran had erred in handling the issue, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan insisted that she was right to intervene and bring the driver to book. The driver, who has been booked for negligent driving in the past, was taken into custody for making lewd gestures.

On the other hand, Congress-affiliated KSRTC trade union Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) has accused the Mayor and the MLA for allegedly intimidating the daily-wage employee. TDF working president M. Vincent called for legal action against the duo and threatened to launch an agitation if the demand remained ignored.

The KSRTC has benched Mr. Yadhu, an empanelled driver, and has directed him to report to the District Transport Officer for an inquiry. Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar is likely to take a final decision on the basis of reports by the KSRTC managing director and the police.

Meanwhile, the Cantonment police recorded the statement of the Mayor at her residence. While she claimed that the driver was under the influence of an unidentified narcotic substance, the police maintained a medical examination had revealed no presence of intoxicants.