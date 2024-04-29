GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Mayor-KSRTC driver spat acquires political dimension

KSRTC sidelines the accused, H.L. Yadhu, pending inquiry

April 29, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The controversy surrounding an ongoing tiff between Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver acquired a political tinge on Monday.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] threw its weight behind Ms. Rajendran, who had submitted a complaint against Nemom native H.L. Yadhu, the driver, for alleged misbehaviour.

The incident had taken place late Saturday when the Mayor, her husband K.M. Sachin Dev, MLA, and some family members confronted Mr. Yadhu after accusing him of driving the bus recklessly.

Dismissing claims that Ms. Rajendran had erred in handling the issue, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan insisted that she was right to intervene and bring the driver to book. The driver, who has been booked for negligent driving in the past, was taken into custody for making lewd gestures.

On the other hand, Congress-affiliated KSRTC trade union Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) has accused the Mayor and the MLA for allegedly intimidating the daily-wage employee. TDF working president M. Vincent called for legal action against the duo and threatened to launch an agitation if the demand remained ignored.

The KSRTC has benched Mr. Yadhu, an empanelled driver, and has directed him to report to the District Transport Officer for an inquiry. Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar is likely to take a final decision on the basis of reports by the KSRTC managing director and the police.

Meanwhile, the Cantonment police recorded the statement of the Mayor at her residence. While she claimed that the driver was under the influence of an unidentified narcotic substance, the police maintained a medical examination had revealed no presence of intoxicants.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.