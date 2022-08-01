Kerala

Mayor hands over paddy spikes for ‘Niraputhari’ ritual

Mayor Arya Rajendran hands over paddy spikes to officials of the Padmanabha Swamy Temple on Monday.
Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 01, 2022 21:40 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 21:41 IST

Mayor Arya Rajendran handed over the paddy spikes for the ‘Niraputhari’ ritual at the Sri Padmanabha Swamy temple to the temple officials on Monday.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil had inaugurated the paddy harvest on Thiruvananthapuram Corporation land at Putharikkandam on Monday morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The paddy was cultivated with assistance from the State Agriculture Department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Rajendran presided over the event. Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju, and Corporation standing committee chairpersons also were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...