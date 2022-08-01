Mayor hands over paddy spikes for ‘Niraputhari’ ritual

Mayor Arya Rajendran hands over paddy spikes to officials of the Padmanabha Swamy Temple on Monday.

August 01, 2022 21:40 IST

Mayor Arya Rajendran handed over the paddy spikes for the ‘Niraputhari’ ritual at the Sri Padmanabha Swamy temple to the temple officials on Monday.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil had inaugurated the paddy harvest on Thiruvananthapuram Corporation land at Putharikkandam on Monday morning.

The paddy was cultivated with assistance from the State Agriculture Department.

Ms. Rajendran presided over the event. Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju, and Corporation standing committee chairpersons also were present.