Mayor hands over paddy spikes for ‘Niraputhari’ ritual
Mayor Arya Rajendran handed over the paddy spikes for the ‘Niraputhari’ ritual at the Sri Padmanabha Swamy temple to the temple officials on Monday.
Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil had inaugurated the paddy harvest on Thiruvananthapuram Corporation land at Putharikkandam on Monday morning.
The paddy was cultivated with assistance from the State Agriculture Department.
Ms. Rajendran presided over the event. Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju, and Corporation standing committee chairpersons also were present.
