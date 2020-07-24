Mayor goes into quarantine

The city Corporation is mulling a virtual council meeting next week to fulfil its statutory requirement of holding at least one meeting a month, as well as to ratify the spendings of the civic body as part of the pandemic.

Mayor K. Sreekumar went into self-quarantine at his home on Friday, as seven councillors including two standing committee chairpersons tested positive on Thursday. According to Corporation officials, the civic body could not hold a council meeting this month due to the lockdown in the city. As per the procedure of council meeting in the Kerala Municipal Act, the Corporation’s council has to meet at least once a month.

Need to meet

“The council has to ratify all of the spendings during the month. This is especially important during this pandemic period, as the Corporation is spending on running COVID First-Line Treatment Centres (FLTCs), institutional quarantine centres, disinfection and many other services. We have still not decided whether it should be a fully virtual meeting, or whether a handful can attend from the council hall and the rest can join in virtually,” said a Corporation official.

The seven councillors who tested positive have been lodged at the FLTC at IMG. A junior health inspector working at Greenfield stadium CFLTC has also tested positive and was admitted there.