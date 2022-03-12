Mayor counters Satheeshan’s allegations

Remarks unbecoming of Opposition Leader: Beena

Staff Reporter

Kozhikode

Mayor Beena Philip on Saturday alleged that the remarks of V.D. Satheeshan about the functioning of the Kozhikode Corporation were misleading, and unbecoming of his position as the Opposition Leader in the Assembly.

Mr. Satheeshan, addressing the Opposition councillors in a protest meeting against the “administrative stagnation” in the corporation on Friday, had alleged that each of the hyped projects of the corporation had failed, citing the projects one by one.

The Mayor countered each one of the allegations by quoting figures. She said that Mr. Satheeshan may have been misguided by someone.