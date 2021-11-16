Mayor chairs meeting on flood damage in Vizhinjam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 November 2021 00:58 IST

Orders issued for immediate repair of the Gangayar canal

City Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran on Monday chaired a special meeting at Vizhinjam, where damage was reported due to rains and floods.

The overflowing of the Gangayar Canal had led to the flooding in recent days in the area, as per the assessment at the meeting. The Mayor directed the Irrigation Department officials to immediately begin works on the canal, that have already been tendered.

Standing Committee Chairpersons, councillors, officials of the Harbour Engineering and Irrigation Departments, Corporation officials and residents of the area were present.

Later, an all party meeting at the Corporation lauded the efforts of the civic body as well as the various departments which had prevented flooding in the low-lying areas of Thampanoor and East Fort, despite the heavy rains.

The meeting also acknowledged the support provided by the State Government and various Ministers and MLAs from the capital in addressing the frequent flood situation in these areas.

Special mechanism

The meeting decided to form a special mechanism involving councillors for rescue and relief operations in areas which are facing acute problems due to floods and waterlogging.

The disaster management wing, health wing and the engineering wing of the civic body will play an active role. The Corporation's round-the-clock control room will co-ordinate all the activities.