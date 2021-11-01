Mayor brings out 20-point action plan for city

It is to mark the completion of first year of the current administration

Mayor Arya Rajendran on Monday presented a 20-point action plan for the city Corporation to mark the completion of first year of the current administration.

Presenting the action plan at a council meeting on Monday, she said a change in the developmental outlook was required to meet the change in needs of the city and its population. The action plan focussed on delivering services in the quickest possible time to the public with the aid of technology.

The first promise in the action plan was to ensure zero pending files in the Corporation by swift processing of all pending files within three months. Drinking water connections would be provided to 100% houses in the Corporation area within two years. Councillors had been asked to identify houses without water connections in their respective wards. Sewerage connection would be provided in at least 80% of the wards within six years.

At a rate of 1,000 persons each year, jobs would be provided to 5,000 persons within five years. Six bylaws would be framed in the next six months, with focus on advertisement, guest workers, wayside eateries, turfs, pet animals and waste management. Noon meals would be provided at ₹20 to 15,000 persons a day through Janakeeya hotels. Existing wayside eateries would be branded within one year.

A facilitation centre would be set up in the Corporation within six months to guide the public who approach the Corporation office for various purposes. Public toilets in 25 major centres in the city would be constructed in two years. If there was available space, one public toilet would be built in each ward. A township project had been envisaged at Vilappilsala, with homes for the homeless, guest house, convention centre, vegetable farm, residential classrooms, gardens, and fish-rearing centre.

The new Master Plan would be readied by March 31 next year. All bill collectors would be presented with Point of Sale machines. Solar panels would be installed in all schools within one year. All eligible persons would be provided welfare pensions within a year. A planning cell would be formed to chalk out long-term projects. A flat complex for Scheduled Caste beneficiaries would be completed at Peroorkada within three years.

At least one lakh work days would be provided through the Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme within one year. The functioning time of health centres would be extended through the day. Harithakarma Sena would be formed in 50% of the wards for waste collection and management. A city hall would be constructed at the Corporation’s own land at Jagathy within three years.